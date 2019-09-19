Eventide Asset Management Lifted By $1.68 Million Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding; Yandex N.V. – Class A Ordinary Shares (YNDX) Shorts Lowered By 15.21%

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 2.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eventide Asset Management Llc acquired 16,800 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Eventide Asset Management Llc holds 581,800 shares with $58.71M value, up from 565,000 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $86.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.35. About 658,737 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2

Among 8 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Lowe’s Companies has $13700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $122.33’s average target is 8.88% above currents $112.35 stock price. Lowe’s Companies had 18 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LOW in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 16 by Wedbush. Citigroup maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Friday, September 13. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $13700 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. On Monday, September 16 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 22. UBS maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy” rating.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was bought by Ellison Marvin R. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reported 0.13% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 4.83M shares. Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk) has invested 0.33% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,370 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 54,434 shares. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,646 shares. Beaumont Finance Ptnrs Ltd holds 138,188 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 13,851 shares. Century Companies owns 992,043 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,950 shares. Axa reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Dorsal Cap Mgmt has 6.84% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.23M shares. Moneta Gru Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.33% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ohio-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.26% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).