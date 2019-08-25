Eventide Asset Management Increases Position in Cintas (CTAS); Sankaty Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Parsley Energy (PE)

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 5.06 million shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 122% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 111,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.43M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $8.48 during the last trading session, reaching $256.04. About 394,897 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 232,000 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $25.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 210,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,500 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Inv Mgmt Co Limited Company invested in 0.43% or 18,813 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc, Nevada-based fund reported 522 shares. Oppenheimer Company reported 7,129 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap invested in 15,068 shares or 0.12% of the stock. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund stated it has 1,684 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.93% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Piedmont Advisors Inc holds 7,610 shares. Contravisory Investment Management Inc stated it has 43,085 shares. Karp Cap Corporation has invested 1.14% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Aqr Mgmt holds 385,177 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.06% or 70,614 shares. Cortland Assoc Mo has 0.03% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department invested in 0.1% or 4,874 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oslo Asset As holds 7.19% or 1.66M shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 319 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 0% stake. Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) Limited has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 74,133 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% or 19,859 shares. Waddell And Reed Inc accumulated 1.45 million shares. Jp Marvel Invest Limited Liability Company holds 88,315 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Federated Inc Pa invested in 0.05% or 963,770 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 134,393 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn owns 981,488 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Washington-based fund reported 448,284 shares. Prudential Inc holds 543,950 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 1.30M shares. Alps Advsr Inc holds 22,031 shares. Petrus Tru Communications Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 16,323 shares.