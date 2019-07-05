Eventide Asset Management Increased Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) Position

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 38.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 257,622 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc holds 408,234 shares with $23.28 million value, down from 665,856 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $93.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 6.73M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Trump Blocks Broadcom Acquisition Of Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – REGARDING ITS FFER TO BUY QUALCOMM, WILL MAINTAIN R&D RESOURCES QUALCOMM DEVOTES TO 5G; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom has been ratcheting up the pressure on shareholders of rival chipmaker Qualcomm this week â€” even as the landscape surrounding the hostile takeover becomes more tenuous. Advisers for Singapore-based Broadcom told a Qualcomm shareholder that the company is accelerating its plans to re-domicile to the US, The Post has learned; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 16/03/2018 – RCR Wireless: With Broadcom out of the picture, Qualcomm reportedly courting buyout

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 66.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eventide Asset Management Llc acquired 71,000 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 14.42%. The Eventide Asset Management Llc holds 177,000 shares with $60.53 million value, up from 106,000 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $38.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $375.41. About 177,263 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased Altair Engr Inc stake by 372,000 shares to 628,000 valued at $23.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Instructure Inc stake by 290,796 shares and now owns 515,000 shares. Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,337 are owned by Cadence National Bank Na. The Alabama-based Buckingham Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Ferguson Wellman Cap accumulated 825 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 25,719 shares. Congress Asset Com Ma owns 0.85% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 188,929 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsr holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,515 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 7,440 shares. Parametric Associate has 0.12% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 417,914 shares. Murphy Cap stated it has 0.19% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kistler reported 0.01% stake. Pittenger And Anderson Inc invested in 14,799 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Brookmont accumulated 0.35% or 1,663 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 175,542 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 31,136 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 selling transactions for $5.26 million activity. The insider Conley Jason sold $1.54M. The insider Crisci Robert sold $1.23M. Stipancich John K sold 9,000 shares worth $2.66M. The insider WALLMAN RICHARD F bought 500 shares worth $163,483.

Among 3 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Roper Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 4 by Robert W. Baird. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, February 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 135,180 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 78,018 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Mcf Advsr Limited Com stated it has 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hilltop has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 11,428 are owned by Capital International Inc Ca. 50,240 were reported by Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company. One Trading Lp owns 143,299 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 0.1% or 103,112 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Retail Bank Na holds 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 10,290 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust stated it has 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0.24% or 145,609 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jones Financial Cos Lllp has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kcm Invest Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 9,867 shares in its portfolio. 8,102 are owned by Hyman Charles D. Bruni J V And has invested 3.97% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity. THOMPSON JAMES H also sold $2.03M worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares.

