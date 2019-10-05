Eventide Asset Management Holding in Exact Sciences (EXAS) Has Increased as Share Value Rose; As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Price Rose, Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $6.17 Million

Tpg-Axon Management Lp decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp sold 118,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 38,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, down from 157,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 3.13 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 253.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 355,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 495,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.43 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $93.28. About 1.72 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 26,700 shares to 587,000 shares, valued at $29.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,400 shares, and cut its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Tpg-Axon Management Lp, which manages about $5.78B and $47.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 50,400 shares to 216,200 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.