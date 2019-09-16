Eventide Asset Management Has Upped Xencor (XNCR) Holding by $3.88 Million as Stock Value Rose; Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Lowered Its Holding in American Tower New (AMT) by $1.82 Million as Stock Price Rose

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 97,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.28 million, up from 203,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 47,845 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 8,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 131,120 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.81M, down from 140,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $215.49. About 536,279 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 69,787 shares to 564,863 shares, valued at $14.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peconic Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 11,500 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,460 shares. 1,522 were accumulated by Arrow. Caxton reported 1,136 shares. Tdam Usa holds 1,546 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. U S Glob Investors holds 0.22% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 2,118 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank And Tru holds 0.17% or 4,416 shares. South Texas Money Management stated it has 7,984 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Maine-based fund reported 1,187 shares. Ftb holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,899 shares. Farmers National Bank holds 0.01% or 119 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 0.8% or 1.20M shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 67,575 shares. Murphy Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,549 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold XNCR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.43 million shares or 0.38% less from 46.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 82,314 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 30,441 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,403 shares stake. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 26,950 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The stated it has 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 499,344 shares or 2.84% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 74,700 shares. Cannell Peter B Inc holds 0.32% or 208,110 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Northern accumulated 0.01% or 611,797 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 47,445 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 43,916 shares. Spark Investment Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $978,109 activity.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd by 281,193 shares to 37,807 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 26,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,400 shares, and cut its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).