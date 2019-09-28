Eventide Asset Management Has Upped Its Repligen (RGEN) Holding; North Star Asset Management Decreased By $1.56 Million Its Cognizant Cl A (CTSH) Stake

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased Cognizant Cl A (CTSH) stake by 14.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 24,766 shares as Cognizant Cl A (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The North Star Asset Management Inc holds 143,052 shares with $9.07M value, down from 167,818 last quarter. Cognizant Cl A now has $32.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased Repligen Corp (RGEN) stake by 53.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eventide Asset Management Llc acquired 59,000 shares as Repligen Corp (RGEN)’s stock rose 43.41%. The Eventide Asset Management Llc holds 169,000 shares with $14.53M value, up from 110,000 last quarter. Repligen Corp now has $3.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 564,232 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 43.72 million shares or 9.91% more from 39.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Company reported 40,397 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Fmr has invested 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Co accumulated 743,252 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans has 43,941 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation owns 900 shares. Advisors Preferred Limited Liability holds 450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 309,136 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 3,522 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Nv invested in 0.01% or 17,312 shares. 94 are owned by Ima Wealth. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest has 0.02% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Smith Asset Management Gru LP holds 0% or 1,150 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 73,010 shares in its portfolio. Summit Creek Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 1.22% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased Urovant Sciences Ltd stake by 267,442 shares to 401,558 valued at $3.18M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) stake by 278,700 shares and now owns 260,000 shares. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd was reduced too.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

North Star Asset Management Inc increased Schwab Us Scap Etf (SCHA) stake by 8,758 shares to 109,783 valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 2,308 shares and now owns 51,314 shares. Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Inc stated it has 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 491,303 were reported by Parnassus Investments Ca. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Company reported 106,485 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advisors Llc reported 1.22 million shares stake. 522,105 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.12% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2.20 million shares. First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holding reported 25,921 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 91,329 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.43% or 2.11M shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Company invested in 0.56% or 128,374 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management reported 53,808 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 336,918 shares. Smithfield Tru invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Todd Asset Mngmt Limited owns 283,251 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio.