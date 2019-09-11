Eventide Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Splunk (SPLK) by $16.86 Million; Osborne Partners Capital Management Lowered Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $451,200; Valuation Rose

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 65.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 1,244 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 3,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $220.06. About 2.05 million shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 136,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 428,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.33M, down from 564,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $113.89. About 2.52 million shares traded or 32.84% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 102,974 were reported by Qci Asset Inc. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Com owns 2,620 shares. Weatherly Asset LP owns 1,544 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Finemark Bancorporation has 0.43% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 38,225 shares. Town And Country National Bank And Comm Dba First Bankers Comm holds 1.17% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 12,702 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability invested 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 183,035 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Company holds 1.93 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Company, New York-based fund reported 90,462 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,238 shares. Stonebridge Incorporated owns 2,424 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research invested in 0.07% or 69,179 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 2.89M shares. 445,842 are held by Huntington Retail Bank. Hollencrest Cap Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.05B for 25.12 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Surefire Dividend Stocks to Pass On to Your Kids or Grandkids – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,155 shares to 14,015 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 14,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Trust owns 0.06% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 8,179 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management reported 182,487 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 86,792 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc accumulated 0.01% or 10,470 shares. Northern Trust Corp has 961,612 shares. The Delaware-based Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.14% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 43,357 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Polar Cap Llp has 0.25% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 36,700 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.11% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Metropolitan Life owns 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 8,533 shares. State Street holds 3.04M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Stanley reported 2,236 shares.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 128,000 shares to 153,000 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc by 135,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals In.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Splunk: Time To Dive In – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cooler Heads, Higher Market – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Splunk acquires another strategic company weeks after its monster $1 billion buyout – San Francisco Business Times” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk Sees Strong Cloud Momentum – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.