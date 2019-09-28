Eventide Asset Management Has Trimmed By $21.74 Million Its Uniqure Nv (QURE) Position; Argenx SE – American Depositary Shares (ARGX) Shorts Decreased By 6.79%

Argenx SE – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ARGX) had a decrease of 6.79% in short interest. ARGX’s SI was 849,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.79% from 911,100 shares previously. With 171,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Argenx SE – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s short sellers to cover ARGX’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $113.31. About 142,027 shares traded or 3.97% up from the average. argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has risen 53.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ARGX News: 08/05/2018 – REG-argenx announces results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – argenx to receive third preclinical milestone payment from collaboration with LEO Pharma – Milestone associated with CTA approval for ARGX-112; 24/04/2018 – argenx to present complete data from the Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of efgartigimod (ARGX-113) in generalized myasthenia gravis at American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Argenx Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 25; 12/04/2018 – ARGENX NV ARGX.BR – AS PART OF AGREEMENT, ARGENX HAS GRANTED LEO PHARMA AN EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO OBTAIN A WORLDWIDE, EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO ARGX-112 PROGRAM,; 22/03/2018 – ARGENX NV ARGX.BR – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS PIPELINE WITH ADDITION OF COMPLEMENT-TARGETED ARGX-117 FOR TREATMENT OF SEVERE AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES; 24/04/2018 – ARGENX NV ARGX.BR – TOTAL AND PATHOGENIC IGG REDUCTION CORRELATES WITH DISEASE SCORE IMPROVEMENTS; 26/03/2018 – ARGENX: EC ORPHAN STATUS FOR ARGX-113 FOR MYASTHENIA GRAVIS; 24/04/2018 – ARGENX NV ARGX.BR – REG-ARGENX TO PRESENT COMPLETE DATA FROM PHASE 2 PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIAL OF EFGARTIGIMOD (ARGX-113) IN GENERALIZED MYASTHENIA GRAVIS AT AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY (AAN) ANNU…; 12/04/2018 – REG-argenx to receive third preclinical milestone payment from collaboration with LEO Pharma – Milestone associated with CTA approval for ARGX-112

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased Uniqure Nv (QURE) stake by 51.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 278,700 shares as Uniqure Nv (QURE)’s stock rose 2.71%. The Eventide Asset Management Llc holds 260,000 shares with $20.32 million value, down from 538,700 last quarter. Uniqure Nv now has $1.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39.53. About 789,467 shares traded or 35.62% up from the average. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 EPS, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in October – GlobeNewswire” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UniQure launches $200M stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering Nasdaq:QURE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) stake by 59,000 shares to 169,000 valued at $14.53 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) stake by 13,700 shares and now owns 802,200 shares. Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure has $85 highest and $6700 lowest target. $76.20’s average target is 92.76% above currents $39.53 stock price. uniQure had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, June 19.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $4.37 billion. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia.