Eventide Asset Management Has Raised Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stake; United Bankshares (UBSI)’s Sentiment Is 0.78

United Bankshares Inc (UBSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.46, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 77 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 99 sold and reduced their stock positions in United Bankshares Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 70.10 million shares, down from 73.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding United Bankshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 88 Increased: 48 New Position: 29.

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) stake by 30.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eventide Asset Management Llc acquired 83,000 shares as Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)’s stock rose 29.28%. The Eventide Asset Management Llc holds 353,000 shares with $29.80 million value, up from 270,000 last quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc now has $8.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $90.18. About 840,039 shares traded or 25.52% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK

Among 4 analysts covering Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Neurocrine Biosciences has $11800 highest and $106 lowest target. $111.25’s average target is 23.36% above currents $90.18 stock price. Neurocrine Biosciences had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold NBIX shares while 78 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 82.55 million shares or 18.88% less from 101.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 1.20 million shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp reported 0.09% stake. Oppenheimer holds 0.01% or 2,694 shares in its portfolio. 83,304 are owned by Citigroup. Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 62,149 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fin Ser Grp reported 716 shares. Blackrock holds 5.66M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 70,172 shares. Capital Impact Advsr Ltd owns 20,923 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma holds 132,680 shares. Navellier And Assoc stated it has 20,760 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 17,950 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 2,642 shares. Daiwa Gp invested 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $64.19 million for 15.16 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 1.98% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. for 758,150 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc owns 1.04 million shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has 0.81% invested in the company for 1.88 million shares. The West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Management Llc has invested 0.73% in the stock. Earnest Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.13 million shares.

United Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for United Bank and United Bank (VA) that provide commercial and retail banking services and products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.89 billion. The firm accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts. It has a 15.22 P/E ratio. It also offers personal, commercial, floor plan, and student loans; construction and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including credit card and home equity loans.

