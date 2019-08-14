Eventide Asset Management Has Raised By $2.67 Million Its Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stake; Artal Group Sa Upped Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Position By $66.70 Million

Artal Group Sa increased Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) stake by 725% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artal Group Sa acquired 1.45 million shares as Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)’s stock rose 9.20%. The Artal Group Sa holds 1.65 million shares with $76.84M value, up from 200,000 last quarter. Acceleron Pharma Inc now has $2.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 175,850 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD)

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) stake by 6.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eventide Asset Management Llc acquired 17,035 shares as Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE)’s stock declined 6.01%. The Eventide Asset Management Llc holds 294,638 shares with $46.36 million value, up from 277,603 last quarter. Bluebird Bio Inc now has $6.42B valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $116.1. About 361,514 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 08/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – ON TRACK TO FILE IND IN 2018 FOR CTX101, ALLOGENEIC CRISPR-BASED CAR-T TARGETED TOWARD CD19+ MALIGNANCIES; 27/03/2018 – Karmanos Cancer Institute, first cancer center in Michigan to offer CAR-T Therapy for an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; 30/05/2018 – Janssen Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Development Program Evaluating JNJ-68284528 CAR-T Cells for the Treatment o; 07/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Arie Belldegrun, building out his new CAR-T startup, pursues senior biotech sell-sider for CFO post; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 11/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignan; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss/Shr $2.31; 02/05/2018 – Novartis Gets Second FDA Approval for CAR-T Cancer Drug; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $190,250 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Zakrzewski Joseph S, worth $190,250.

Artal Group Sa decreased Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) stake by 500,000 shares to 500,000 valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Moderna Inc stake by 250,000 shares and now owns 5.01M shares. Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NASDAQ:NKTR) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Acceleron Pharma had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3 to “Equal-Weight”. H.C. Wainwright maintained Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 24,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Farallon Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.38M shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 6,923 shares. Axa accumulated 0.05% or 300,314 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc holds 0.01% or 22,291 shares in its portfolio. Geller Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 18,750 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Intll Group Inc has 27,783 shares. Glenmede Co Na reported 12,760 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 42,964 are held by Neville Rodie And Shaw. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp invested 0.02% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Rafferty Asset Lc holds 0.05% or 72,796 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 32,742 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Riverhead Capital Management Lc holds 331 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bluebird Bio had 16 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 6.

