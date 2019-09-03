Eventide Asset Management Has Lowered Uniqure Nv (QURE) Stake by $11.65 Million; Stock Price Rose; Lapides Asset Management Increases Stake in Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 197,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 538,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, down from 736,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 572,341 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 145,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $614.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.595. About 1.92 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Rev $983.2M; 12/04/2018 – Prometic: PBI-4050 Decreased Insulin Resistance in the Liver; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PITNEY BOWES’ PLAN TO REPAY ROUGHLY $700M OR MORE; 14/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Host Innovation Summit; New Technologies and Solutions Attract Business Leaders from Around the World; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES: EXECUTION OF STRATEGIC PLAN GREATER HOLDER VALUE; 30/04/2018 – Platinum Equity to Acquire Pitney Bowes’ Global Production Mail Business; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Rev Growth of 11%-15%; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES’ GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL; 05/03/2018 Former USPS Sales and Client Leader Cliff Rucker Joins Pitney Bowes to Further Drive Growth in Global Ecommerce; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES UNIT FOR ABOUT $361M

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Pitney Bowes Stock Popped 8% Monday – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pitney Bowes: A Slow Return Of Some Mojo – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Pitney Bowes’ Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Pitney Bowes Stock Just Popped 17% – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $26,637 activity.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Entertainment Holdings In (NYSE:AMC) by 31,200 shares to 262,900 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corporation by 17,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,800 shares, and cut its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Management Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). 13,097 are owned by Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 38,000 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 247,030 shares. 60,501 are owned by Shell Asset Management. Carroll Associates Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 200 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Company reported 36,382 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 10,101 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 64,327 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.93 million are owned by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 159,883 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Hartford Invest Mngmt Communications holds 0% or 10,018 shares in its portfolio. Spark Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.00M shares.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 48,200 shares to 117,000 shares, valued at $36.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 607,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 827,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.