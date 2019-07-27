Eventide Asset Management Has Lowered Hubspot (HUBS) Stake by $5.48 Million as Stock Rose; General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Stake Maintained by Jd Capital Management Llc

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.69M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $185.18. About 241,690 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 65.02% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 08/03/2018 HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $123 FROM $113; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Rev $114.6M; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 21/04/2018 – DJ HubSpot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBS); 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – HubSpot Alum Aims to Give Customers a Voice with Latest Venture; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 26.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 27/03/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT IS SAID TO HIRE GE CAPITAL’S ADAM JOHNSON; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AWARDED FIRST WIND DEAL IN CHILE; 30/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE’s CEO of Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea departs; 20/04/2018 – GE Stands by Profit Forecast, Brushing Off Worries (Correct); 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 12/03/2018 – GE CITES POOR OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE CO; 25/04/2018 – FTC: 20181052: The Veritas Capital Fund VI, L.P.; General Electric Company; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 71,000 shares to 177,000 shares, valued at $60.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 196,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.60 million activity. Madeley Hunter sold $161,343 worth of stock or 1,005 shares. Gill Ronald S sold 4,133 shares worth $689,880.

Analysts await HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by HubSpot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 1,441 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 208,447 shares. Strs Ohio has 6,700 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 1,621 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 510,987 shares. Product Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.59% or 62,578 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.01% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 48,554 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 1,590 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 2,192 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Brandywine Managers Lc holds 9,675 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 70 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Pcl accumulated 26,464 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, South State Corp has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 41,372 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Shelter Mutual Ins holds 290,990 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 86,846 shares in its portfolio. Becker Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 46,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 14.83 million shares. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 18,059 shares. Avenir Corporation, a -based fund reported 12,750 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Allied Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.08% or 220,916 shares. Peoples Fincl Services accumulated 96,701 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Stone Run Cap Lc, a New York-based fund reported 28,218 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 865,838 shares. Papp L Roy Associates holds 0.07% or 36,640 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.