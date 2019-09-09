Eventide Asset Management Has Lowered Covanta Hldg (CVA) Holding by $646,000 as Shares Declined; Marathon Capital Management Decreased Stake in Harmonic (HLIT) as Share Price Rose

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 256,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The institutional investor held 22,375 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 278,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $590.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 247,365 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 08/04/2018 – Fuji Television Network Selects Harmonic Cloud Playout Solution for OTT Delivery; 14/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Bookings $102.6 Million; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 6c; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 12.23 BLN YEN (+53.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.60 BLN YEN (+43.9 %); 09/04/2018 – QVC Japan Brings Crystal-Clear UHD Content to Home Shoppers With Harmonic’s Playout Solution; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Harmonic Strait Financial Holdings Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Rev $90.1M; 11/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 24/04/2018 – Global $985.8 Million Harmonic Filters Market Report 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 316,649 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $10.51 million for 53.78 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals In by 260,775 shares to 384,000 shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 128,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Covanta Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Covanta: Anything But A Waste (Of Time) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 23,370 shares to 46,685 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 9,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,907 shares, and has risen its stake in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold HLIT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 75.14 million shares or 4.61% more from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 156,600 were reported by White Pine Cap. 60,212 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc owns 461,249 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 18,300 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Boston Limited Liability Corporation reported 371,104 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Polar Asset Mgmt Prtnrs invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 57,391 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). 1.05M were reported by Northern Tru. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 75,415 shares. 12,337 are owned by Amalgamated Bancorp. One Trading Lp accumulated 6,455 shares or 0% of the stock.