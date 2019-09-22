Eventide Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Repligen (RGEN) as Share Value Rose; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder First Long Island Investors Increased Holding by $2.22 Million

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 46.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 6,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 20,131 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.98 million, up from 13,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $228.75. About 1.28 million shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 53.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 59,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 169,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 836,823 shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 258,638 shares to 36,000 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 278,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

More notable recent Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Repligen prices equity offering; shares down 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Repligen to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Repligen prices stock and notes offering – Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Biotech Stocks That Show The Good, The Bad and the Ugly Side of This Sector – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 43.72 million shares or 9.91% more from 39.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Natl Bank De has 3,522 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Co has 40,026 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Nbw Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.84% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) or 35,399 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 10,897 shares. Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability reported 6,820 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 61,509 shares. D E Shaw Company Inc holds 0.02% or 212,970 shares. Copper Rock Ptnrs Ltd owns 299,482 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd reported 0.21% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 136,671 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 2.32M shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gap (GPS) to Retain Iconic Name Post Old Navy Spin-off – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Ulta Salon (ULTA) Misses Q2 EPS by 4c; Lowers Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/30/2019: ULTA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, CPB, TSN, TGT, BIG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 231% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Reasons to Buy the Dip in Ulta Beauty Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.