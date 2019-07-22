Eventide Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding in Cintas (CTAS) by $12.32 Million; Efg Asset Management Americas Has Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $310,526

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 122% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.43 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $257.85. About 648,115 shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 63.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 2,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,744 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, up from 3,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $130.31. About 8.34M shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,433 shares to 28,110 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 13,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,038 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argenx Se by 101,000 shares to 153,000 shares, valued at $19.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 83,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 811,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Thompson Michael Lawrence sold $200,600 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider FROOMAN THOMAS E sold 1,740 shares worth $351,106.