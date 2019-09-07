Eventide Asset Management Has Increased Arista Networks (ANET) Stake by $15.13 Million; As Universal Health Services (UHS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Westport Asset Management Trimmed Position

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 676,826 shares traded or 10.40% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 70.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 48,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 117,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79M, up from 68,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $235.7. About 552,154 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $200.98 million for 16.26 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap Lp holds 27,466 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 149,162 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.1% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Polar Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 330,000 shares or 0.41% of the stock. British Columbia Investment Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Yorktown Mngmt Research holds 2,600 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 101 shares. Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 0.01% or 39,794 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 28,078 shares stake. Brown Advisory invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 30,141 were reported by Amp Invsts. Fmr Limited Co invested in 4.56M shares. Fjarde Ap reported 29,735 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 11,123 were reported by Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. 1St Source Bancorporation accumulated 2,363 shares.

