Eventide Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Varonis Sys (VRNS) as Market Valuation Rose; Laurion Capital Management LP Decreased Its Freeport (FCX) Position as Shares Declined

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 73.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 325,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 120,385 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 446,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 45,945 shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – LANGHAM RESIGNATION WAS TENDERED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF AGREEMENT FOLLOWING A DECREASE IN ICAHN GROUP’S SHARE OWNERSHIP; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS RIO IS DISCUSSING VALUE IN TALKS WITH INDONESIA; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Net $692M; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: RESOLUTION OF INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT CLAIM `OPEN ITEM’; 24/04/2018 – Materials Down After Freeport Earnings – Materials Roundup; 04/05/2018 – Freeport McMoRan: Grasberg Block Cave Underground Mine Accounts for About Half of Recoverable Proven Reserves in Indonesia; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCX); 19/03/2018 – PHILIPPINE SUBIC FREEPORT INVESTMENT PLEDGES FELL 46%: STANDARD; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Freeport, Exits Beadell; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT: GRASBERG OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY NEW REQUIREMENTS

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 232,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 420,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.05 million, down from 652,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 15.02% or $10.42 during the last trading session, reaching $79.8. About 139,249 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) And Trying To Stomach The 71% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (Call) (NYSE:MS) by 62,300 shares to 247,900 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 322,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 573,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc (Put).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. 172,000 shares were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C, worth $1.74M. WHITMIRE C DONALD JR also sold $85,955 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.05 million for 35.88 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 67.61 million shares. Pictet Asset, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 648,256 shares. Ajo LP stated it has 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 411,800 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Keybank Association Oh invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Marshall Wace Llp holds 551,683 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa owns 33,747 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 504,068 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Park Natl Oh accumulated 11,593 shares. 108,135 are held by Oppenheimer & Inc. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 171,000 shares. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Varonis Is Changing Its Business Model – The Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Varonis Launches Certified Administrator Training and Elite Program to Support Customers Focused on Data-Centric Cybersecurity – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Varonis to Present at the Oppenheimer & Co. 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Varonis: Still A Long-Term Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Varonis Systems (VRNS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity.