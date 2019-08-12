Eventide Asset Management Has Decreased Its Varonis Sys (VRNS) Holding by $13.69 Million as Share Value Rose; As Lab Of Amer (LH) Stock Rose, Jlb & Associates Lowered Holding

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 232,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 420,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.05 million, down from 652,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $70.08. About 86,694 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (LH) by 67.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 8,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 4,067 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $622,000, down from 12,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Lab Corp Of Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $164.66. About 160,229 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 EPS, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.44 million for 14.44 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mc Lennan (NYSE:MMC) by 4,457 shares to 94,799 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 224,000 shares to 499,000 shares, valued at $19.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 71,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.