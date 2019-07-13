Eventide Asset Management Has Decreased Its Covanta Hldg (CVA) Position by $646,000; Terril Brothers Increases Holding in Coherent (COHR)

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 664,587 shares traded or 6.06% up from the average. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has risen 13.74% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 11,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,609 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.48M, up from 146,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $132.49. About 453,084 shares traded or 36.96% up from the average. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 24.46% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q Adj EPS $3.37; 09/04/2018 – New Quantum Coherent Device Developed at NPL Set to Support Robust Standards for the Measurement of Electrical Current; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q EPS $2.61; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 25/04/2018 – ORNL Review: Electrical Control of Coherent Excitonic States for Electric and Electro-Optic Devices; 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 224,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -333.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Covanta Holding Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Covanta Holding (CVA) Q1 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag Estimates – Zacks.com” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biogen Is Under Pressure – Cramer’s Lightning Round (11/1/18) – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key Takeaways From Covanta’s Earnings Call – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Coherent Stock Fell 25.7% in May – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: UNH, COHR, TCS – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Coherent Trades At A Steep Discount – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Coherent, Inc. (COHR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Coherent Stock a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold COHR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.51% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 119,305 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 25,186 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 254,250 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 39,640 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc reported 3,335 shares stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 4,000 shares. Westport Asset Management has invested 0.35% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Jane Street Group Limited Liability reported 1,455 shares stake. Proshare Advsr has 0% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 2,125 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 4,900 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 42,737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus has 0% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 21,890 shares to 470,599 shares, valued at $22.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Incom (FAX) by 223,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).