Eventide Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) by $9.15 Million; Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Increased Stake by $450,198

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 755,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.23 million, down from 805,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $141.4. About 290,187 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 18/04/2018 – Sage lntacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard; 01/05/2018 – Corrao Group Partners with Sage to Slash Late Payment Collection Time by up to Half; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA Filing and Grant of Priority Review for Brexanolone IV in the Treatment of; 08/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures Leases Fishing Rights on Piney Valley Ranch; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE REVIEW PERIOD; PDUFA DATE SET FOR DECEMBER 19, 2018 FOR BREXANOLONE IV; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: 1H Organic Revenue Growth 6.3%; 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage Intacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of Industry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Oper Pft GBP186M; 18/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Mar. 26; 15/03/2018 – UCSF and Sage Bionetworks Announce Stress Research Study Leveraging New Sensor Technologies on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 10,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 290,940 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.30M, up from 280,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 12.54 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast submitted a 22 billion pound ($31 billion) offer for pay-TV group Sky on Wednesday,; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings, bolstered by gains in NBCUniversal; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Britain’s government says it does not intend to refer Comcast’s $30.7 billion takeover offer for Sky to competition authorities

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se Spons Adr (Germany) (NYSE:SAP) by 40,826 shares to 7,119 shares, valued at $974,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 136,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,467 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 EPS, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 75,000 shares to 287,000 shares, valued at $58.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd.