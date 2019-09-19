Eventide Asset Management Has Cut Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake as Market Value Declined; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Share Value Rose, Parthenon Has Increased Position by $558,138

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 88,845 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65M, up from 83,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $110. About 5.46 million shares traded or 20.27% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 56.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 21,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $842,000, down from 49,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.04. About 4.03 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN)

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $466.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,157 shares to 161,326 shares, valued at $17.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schmidt P J Mgmt stated it has 0.14% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated invested in 78,179 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv owns 0.5% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 12,428 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability owns 400 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 1.15% stake. Athena Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 41,759 shares or 0.92% of the stock. 10.52M were accumulated by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 0.09% or 82,033 shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested 0.39% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Pinnacle Ltd reported 43,498 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 214,951 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 1.52M shares. Amica Mutual invested 0.79% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 123,287 shares.

