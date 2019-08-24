Eventide Asset Management Has Cut Its Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Stake by $355,000 as Valuation Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Northeast Financial Consultants Trimmed Holding

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $146.83. About 486,268 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 17,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Days To Buy Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Qudian (NYSE:QD) Share Price Has Gained 27% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Buy Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL): Earnings Growth Remains Elusive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 114,000 shares to 270,000 shares, valued at $23.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 1.03M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 523,254 shares to 539,617 shares, valued at $84.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 9,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

