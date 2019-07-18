Eventide Asset Management Has Cut By $16.86 Million Its Splunk (SPLK) Holding; Richard C Young & Company Boosted Its Air Products & Chems (APD) Holding

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased Splunk Inc (SPLK) stake by 24.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 136,000 shares as Splunk Inc (SPLK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Eventide Asset Management Llc holds 428,000 shares with $53.33 million value, down from 564,000 last quarter. Splunk Inc now has $20.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $139.06. About 971,681 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M

Richard C Young & Company increased Air Products & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 51.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Richard C Young & Company acquired 12,059 shares as Air Products & Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 19.22%. The Richard C Young & Company holds 35,315 shares with $6.75 million value, up from 23,256 last quarter. Air Products & Chems Inc now has $49.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $225.57. About 768,086 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise

Among 3 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Limited Delaware owns 24,040 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Forbes J M Llp stated it has 0.13% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc reported 2,649 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Voya Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 9,602 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.32% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Harbour Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 10,418 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap owns 1,378 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Willis Investment Counsel invested in 1.27% or 96,600 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 13,906 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Yorktown & Rech Company reported 5,000 shares. Regions Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 288,657 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has 164,416 shares.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Frontier Capital Mngmt Commerce Ltd Liability Com has 0.47% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Jump Trading Lc has 0.09% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 840,658 shares. Blackrock holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 8.49 million shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc holds 26,293 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 754,961 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc holds 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 7,412 shares. Nomura Inc accumulated 0.33% or 607,041 shares. Utah Retirement System invested 0.07% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 67,926 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 182,487 shares for 2.63% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc reported 672,078 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Oakbrook Invs Lc reported 0.05% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

