Eventide Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by $4.96 Million; Alyeska Investment Group LP Increased Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $4.30 Million

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 7,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 63,069 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.99M, up from 55,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $15.69 during the last trading session, reaching $484.58. About 542,003 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 46.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 29,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 93,006 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.68M, up from 63,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $145.46. About 277,951 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY LOSS PER ADS 312.0 CENTS; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – EPIDIOLEX WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH MOST ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED AS MILD OR MODERATE; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma Wins Unanimous Recommendation From FDA Advisory Committee For Cannabis-derived Drug — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 17/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals Trades Actively; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT…; 27/04/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Cannabidiol (CBD) for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome; 12/04/2018 – ICC Labs Enters Into Term Sheet for Export of Cannabidiol to Sundial in Canada; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY SHR LOSS 26.0 CENTS

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why TransEnterix Fell Hard on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nevro (NVRO) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: DIS, CBS, KHC, TSN, DVN, PXD, ISRG, SUHJY and HTHIY – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 1.23 million shares to 593,045 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 138,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,268 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Management owns 1,602 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Holding owns 203,429 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Group Inc has invested 0.12% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Weik Mgmt accumulated 1,345 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 1,148 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fincl Counselors Inc reported 3,376 shares. Aviva Plc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Kwmg accumulated 0% or 15 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 0.08% or 81,827 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,385 shares. Smithfield owns 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada invested in 0.12% or 2,921 shares. Moreover, Epoch Inv Prtnrs has 0.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Veritable LP invested in 0.04% or 3,433 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “GW Pharma (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Cramer: Epidiolex Maker GW Pharma Is Far From A ‘Sketchy’ Weed Business – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Cannabis Stock News: GW Pharmaceuticals Blows Past Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Epidolex Drive GW Pharmaceuticals’ (GWPH) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Early Success Of CBD Drug Looms Large For The Industry’s Future – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Marijuana Stocks to Play the Future of Cannabis Medicine – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 197,509 shares to 538,700 shares, valued at $32.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 89,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).