Eventide Asset Management Has Boosted Its Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Position; First Trust Advisors LP Raised Amdocs LTD (DOX) Stake

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) stake by 3.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eventide Asset Management Llc acquired 59,683 shares as Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA)’s stock rose 4.77%. The Eventide Asset Management Llc holds 2.03M shares with $29.54M value, up from 1.97 million last quarter. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.20B valuation. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.21. About 248,173 shares traded. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has declined 34.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTA News: 08/05/2018 – Momenta Evaluating Options, Including Sale of One or More Biosimilar Assets; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: District Court Also Denied Momenta’s and Sandoz’s Motion to Dismiss Amphastar’s Antitrust Lawsuit; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: Ruled ‘Prevailing Party’ in Patent Litigation Against Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Sandoz; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – Momenta: Strategic Review of Business Is Active; 17/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation on M281, an Anti-FcRn Monoclonal Antibody, at 11th International Congress on Autoimmunity; 08/05/2018 – Momenta 1Q Loss/Shr 63c; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA SEES FY OPER EXPENSES $180.0M TO $220.0M; 08/05/2018 – Momenta 1Q Loss $47.6M

More notable recent Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:MNTA) 47% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Momenta Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement Agreement with Amphastar Resolving Enoxaparin Sodium Injection Litigation – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amphastar settles litigation with Momenta and Sandoz – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold MNTA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 2.90% more from 92.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Springs Cap Management Lp reported 400,000 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). 172,937 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Co. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 132,698 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 309,564 were accumulated by Great Point Partners Ltd Com. Smith Asset Management LP has invested 0% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Legal General Gru Public Ltd owns 264,176 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc accumulated 30,150 shares. 84,654 were accumulated by Barclays Public. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) for 3.74M shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% of its portfolio in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) for 63,923 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 83,334 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 276,147 shares in its portfolio. 3,239 were reported by Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 75,300 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 18 insider sales for $770,730 activity. KWON YOUNG sold $5,287 worth of stock or 414 shares. Manning Anthony M. sold 133 shares worth $1,698. 12,883 shares valued at $166,418 were sold by WHEELER CRAIG A on Monday, February 11. 2,938 shares were sold by Carvajal Alejandra, worth $37,313 on Tuesday, February 12. The insider ROBERTSON MICHELLE sold 1,410 shares worth $17,907. $5,287 worth of stock was sold by FIER IAN on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 7,742 shares valued at $98,323 was sold by Arroyo Santiago.

Among 2 analysts covering Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.