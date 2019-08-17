Eventide Asset Management Has Boosted Its Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Stake by $4.96 Million; Highland Capital Management Upped Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $1.29 Million; Stock Price Rose

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 6,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 49,825 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57M, up from 43,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 06/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER ON ACCOR SHARE SALE; 26/03/2018 – Goldman-Backed Cryptocurrency Startup Says It’s Profitable; 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs economists said they believe trade policy risks are at a near-term peak, but a U.S. withdraw from NAFTA looks unlikely; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Equity Sales Drop 1.2% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Della Vigna Says Key Surprise Is Oil Demand (Video); 11/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs asks in biotech research report: ‘Is curing patients a sustainable business model?’; 17/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GOLDMAN SACHS AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREE TO SELL HEARTHSIDE FOOD SOLUTIONS TO AN INVESTOR GROUP LED BY CHARLESBANK AND PARTNERS GROUP; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs earnings beat the Street, equities trading surges 38%; 07/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Goldman Puts Some London Staff on Notice for German Move by June

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 46.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 29,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 93,006 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.68 million, up from 63,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $154.19. About 275,796 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet; 13/03/2018 – NULL GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE BY THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) FOR FIVE NEW EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) PATENTS; 19/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Panel Backs GW Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Drug for Epilepsy; 19/04/2018 – GWPH, ZYNE: Panel votes 13 to 0 that $GWPH’s Epidiolex (cannabidiol) has a favorable risk/benefit profile. – ! $GWPH $ZYNE; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT…; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announces the Unanimous Positive Result of FDA Advisory Committee; 24/04/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Announces the Launch of 3 New Cannabidiol (CBD) Pdt Categories With Level Brands Inc; 19/04/2018 – The medication, which is manufactured by GW Pharmaceuticals, is used in the treatment of seizures associated with childhood epilepsy; 04/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker Trust invested in 0.03% or 1,533 shares. Brighton Jones Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated holds 0.11% or 4,977 shares. Seizert Prtnrs invested 1.49% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Becker Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.95% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 133,840 shares. Orca Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.54% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Com holds 171,044 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Transamerica has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6 shares. Bbr Prtn Lc has 1.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 59,105 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.73% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 32,858 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Communications Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). North Point Managers Oh has 59,177 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,164 shares. Cna Financial reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,207 shares to 137,356 shares, valued at $16.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,581 shares, and cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).

