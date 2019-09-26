Eventide Asset Management Has Boosted Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding; Paradigm Asset Management Co Lifted Its Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Position

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) stake by 250% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc acquired 500 shares as Caseys Gen Stores (CASY)’s stock rose 23.05%. The Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc holds 700 shares with $109.19M value, up from 200 last quarter. Caseys Gen Stores now has $5.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $162.1. About 178,053 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 6.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eventide Asset Management Llc acquired 19,000 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Eventide Asset Management Llc holds 319,000 shares with $41.58 million value, up from 300,000 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $59.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $142.05. About 955,894 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CASY shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 34.08 million shares or 6.86% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 86,418 shares stake. The Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 42,796 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 55,459 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kennedy Cap Mgmt holds 0.29% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 78,189 shares. Northeast Consultants holds 0.03% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 1,316 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 19,010 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 23 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 1,645 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 435,906 shares. Macquarie Group Limited reported 83,555 shares stake. Raymond James And Associates owns 128,528 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Casey’s General Stores, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CASY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Casey’s General Stores Looks To Uncover Customer Insights And Expand Loyalty With SMG’s Customer Experience Management Solution – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Checking the Performance of 5 Stocks for the Next 5 Years – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Caseys General Stores has $17400 highest and $12300 lowest target. $159.83’s average target is -1.40% below currents $162.1 stock price. Caseys General Stores had 10 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) earned “Neutral” rating by Sidoti on Thursday, September 19. Wells Fargo maintained Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $16500 target. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of CASY in report on Thursday, August 29 to “Underperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by Sidoti.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) stake by 11,700 shares to 9,220 valued at $1.21B in 2019Q2. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 1,250 shares and now owns 1,750 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crown Castle: This Dividend Payout Will Likely Get Hiked Soon – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are 5G Stocks Worth the Hype? This Chart Says It All – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Rules – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Gained 75% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Intl has $15000 highest and $13800 lowest target. $144.75’s average target is 1.90% above currents $142.05 stock price. Crown Castle Intl had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 19 report. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 3.72 million shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Prudential Financial Inc has 0.11% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Smithfield Trust reported 2,328 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.08 million shares. Payden Rygel reported 123,900 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Assocs has 0.23% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1.20 million shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.43% of the stock. 52,433 are owned by Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corp. Redwood Investments Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.63% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 65,648 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,130 shares. Rare Limited reported 5.96% stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,307 shares.

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased Urovant Sciences Ltd stake by 267,442 shares to 401,558 valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Johnson Ctls Intl Plc stake by 26,100 shares and now owns 17,400 shares. Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) was reduced too.