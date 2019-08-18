Eventide Asset Management Has Boosted Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Holding; Continental Materials (CUO) Has 1 Sentiment

Continental Materials Corp (CUO) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.67, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 4 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 4 decreased and sold holdings in Continental Materials Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 275,477 shares, down from 278,173 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Continental Materials Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 0.

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) stake by 46.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eventide Asset Management Llc acquired 29,506 shares as Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH)’s stock declined 2.22%. The Eventide Asset Management Llc holds 93,006 shares with $15.68 million value, up from 63,500 last quarter. Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc now has $4.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $154.19. About 275,796 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 17/04/2018 – GW PHARMA’S CANNABIDIOL DRUG GETS FAVORABLE FDA STAFF REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – GWPH, ZYNE: Panel votes 13 to 0 that $GWPH’s Epidiolex (cannabidiol) has a favorable risk/benefit profile. – ! $GWPH $ZYNE; 13/03/2018 – NULL GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE BY THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) FOR FIVE NEW EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) PATENTS; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 24/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol lsolate to Sundial; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – EPIDIOLEX WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH MOST ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED AS MILD OR MODERATE

The stock increased 1.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 207 shares traded. Continental Materials Corporation (CUO) has declined 20.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CUO News: 29/03/2018 Continental Materials 4Q EPS 22c; 29/03/2018 – Continental Materials Corporation Reports Audited 2017 Results; 15/05/2018 – Continental Materials 1Q Loss/Shr $3.65; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Materials Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUO)

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Continental Materials Corporation for 32,630 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 39,000 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 26,190 shares. The New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products; and construction products in North America. The company has market cap of $27.38 million. It operates in two groups, HVAC Industry Group and Construction Products Industry Group. It has a 4.06 P/E ratio. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers.

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased Argenx Se stake by 101,000 shares to 153,000 valued at $19.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) stake by 83,000 shares and now owns 811,000 shares. Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) was reduced too.

