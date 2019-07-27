Eventide Asset Management Has Boosted Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Stake by $3.63 Million; Shares Rose; As Centene Del (CNC) Share Price Declined, Tpg-Axon Management LP Upped Stake by $5.40 Million

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 279,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.96M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 1.95M shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 11.94% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O – ANTICIPATES LAUNCHING GALAFOLD IN JAPAN IN COMING MONTHS; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CURRENT CASH POSITION, OTHER PROCEEDS, SUFFICIENT TO FUND ONGOING FABRY AND POMPE PROGRAM OPERATIONS INTO AT LEAST 2021; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 15/05/2018 – Amicus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH SPEND BETWEEN $230 MLN AND $260 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 131,000 shares to 805,000 shares, valued at $128.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Se by 101,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold FOLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 289,837 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 268,836 shares. Sectoral Asset Management holds 3.39 million shares. Eventide Asset Lc invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Ghost Tree Cap Llc accumulated 1.30 million shares or 4.79% of the stock. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.23% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) or 441,674 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Delaware accumulated 1,706 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 1.19M shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 265,600 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Cordasco Financial Net accumulated 140 shares. Kentucky-based Mcf Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Rock Springs Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.52% or 1.00 million shares. 210,000 are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd.

More notable recent Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amicus (FOLD) Reports Wider-than-Expected-Loss for 2018 – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IBM closes $34 billion deal to buy Red Hat – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 ETFs For Investing In FinTech And The Payments Industry – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weak Trading Leads to Down Quarter for Interactive Brokers Group – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Back to the Well Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $242,320 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Centene’s (CNC) Oregon Subsidiary Receives Preliminary Award For Expanded Oregon Health Plan Contrac – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.