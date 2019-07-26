Eventide Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $21.54 Million as Valuation Declined; As Electronic Arts Com (EA) Market Value Declined, Vision Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 2.89M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 89,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 212,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.49M, down from 301,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $223.4. About 651,425 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $16.87 million activity. On Friday, February 1 MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.65 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 40,000 shares. 30,000 shares valued at $6.53 million were sold by ZUK NIR on Friday, February 1.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc by 182,000 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $104.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 206.85 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Prns invested in 1,500 shares. Ohio-based Winfield Assocs Inc has invested 0.3% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 101,380 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 1.02M shares. 2,979 are owned by Pitcairn. Heritage invested in 0.85% or 58,695 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,139 shares. Marco Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 1,750 shares. Primecap Co Ca reported 127,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment Advsrs, Illinois-based fund reported 600 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 5,637 shares. Highland Capital LP owns 0.38% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 25,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 386,752 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc invested in 0.59% or 2.73M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1,370 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01 million. 12,000 shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris, worth $1.23 million on Monday, February 11. The insider Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest Grade C (LQD) by 4,060 shares to 42,040 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank has 0.06% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cibc World Corporation accumulated 0.24% or 287,016 shares. Meritage Group Incorporated LP invested 2.91% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Co reported 6,942 shares. 3.31 million were accumulated by Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Twin Tree Management LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 93,576 shares. Nbw Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.78% or 27,974 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsr Llc reported 20 shares stake. Amer Century owns 1.39M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1.73M shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 33,845 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 31,000 shares. South Texas Money Management stated it has 7,595 shares. Sirios Capital Lp invested in 240,193 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding has 0.11% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1.16 million shares.