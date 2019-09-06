Eventide Asset Management Boosted Its Holding in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by $17.58 Million as Stock Rose; Dtf Tax (DTF) Holding Has Raised by Wolverine Asset Management Llc

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 58.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 24,219 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 65,487 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $866,000, up from 41,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.89 million market cap company. It closed at $14.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 135.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 149,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 259,000 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.67 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $144.15. About 109,311 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 19,236 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) or 30,000 shares. 1607 Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 250,857 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Bulldog Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 0.81% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 926,150 shares. Karpus Mgmt Inc invested 0.16% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Landscape Management holds 0.05% or 37,328 shares. Geode Lc invested in 27,765 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va has 0.05% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 11,329 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 42,582 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 26,671 shares. 22,139 were accumulated by Raymond James Finance Service Advsr. Saba Mngmt LP stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Fiera Cap reported 254,435 shares.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gamco Global Gold Nat Res & (XGGNX) by 807,753 shares to 41,106 shares, valued at $178,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) (NYSE:CL) by 57,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,500 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:PRU).

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 197,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 121,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,000 shares, and cut its stake in Argenx Se.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Riverhead Cap Management Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 52,526 are owned by Weiss Multi. Jpmorgan Chase reported 1.99 million shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 22,879 shares. Raymond James Ser Advisors, a Florida-based fund reported 17,405 shares. Invesco owns 545,298 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has 6,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Us Bank De holds 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 18,547 shares. Stephens Ar holds 24,425 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bowen Hanes And reported 9,700 shares. Carroll Fin Inc owns 779 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Company accumulated 9,158 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 31,646 shares.

