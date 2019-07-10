Eventbrite Inc. (EB)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite Inc. 23 4.43 N/A -1.79 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 100 7.22 N/A 1.54 67.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eventbrite Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 7.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eventbrite Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor SPS Commerce Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. SPS Commerce Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eventbrite Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Eventbrite Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of SPS Commerce Inc. is $115, which is potential 11.50% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.3% of Eventbrite Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.7% of SPS Commerce Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eventbrite Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eventbrite Inc. -2.93% -14.43% -41.94% -44.93% 0% -35.6% SPS Commerce Inc. -0.64% 0.23% -2.39% 7.6% 49.12% 25.93%

For the past year Eventbrite Inc. had bearish trend while SPS Commerce Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats Eventbrite Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.