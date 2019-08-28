Eventbrite Inc. (EB)’s Financial Results Comparing With RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Since Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite Inc. 20 4.89 N/A -2.03 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 117 15.20 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eventbrite Inc. and RingCentral Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eventbrite Inc. and RingCentral Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% -30% -10% RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eventbrite Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, RingCentral Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. RingCentral Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eventbrite Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Eventbrite Inc. and RingCentral Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of RingCentral Inc. is $132.43, which is potential -7.24% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.7% of Eventbrite Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of RingCentral Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Eventbrite Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of RingCentral Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39% RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22%

For the past year Eventbrite Inc. has -36.39% weaker performance while RingCentral Inc. has 72.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors RingCentral Inc. beats Eventbrite Inc.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.