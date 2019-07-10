Eventbrite Inc. (EB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite Inc. 23 4.43 N/A -1.79 0.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.37 N/A 0.43 11.38

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eventbrite Inc. Its rival Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Eventbrite Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eventbrite Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 51.3% and 0% respectively. Eventbrite Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eventbrite Inc. -2.93% -14.43% -41.94% -44.93% 0% -35.6% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -7.58% -9.63% 0% 0% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has weaker performance than Eventbrite Inc.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.