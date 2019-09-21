Eventbrite Inc. (EB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS)

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite Inc. 19 4.86 N/A -2.03 0.00 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00

Demonstrates Eventbrite Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eventbrite Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% -30% -10% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eventbrite Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.7% and 75.49%. Eventbrite Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 12.3% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96%

For the past year Eventbrite Inc. had bearish trend while Pensare Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pensare Acquisition Corp. beats Eventbrite Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.