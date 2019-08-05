Eventbrite Inc. (EB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite Inc. 22 4.46 N/A -2.03 0.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 3.26 N/A 0.38 52.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eventbrite Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% -30% -10% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eventbrite Inc. Its rival Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eventbrite Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Eventbrite Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 consensus price target and a -11.84% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eventbrite Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.7% and 92.7%. About 1.5% of Eventbrite Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67%

For the past year Eventbrite Inc. has -36.39% weaker performance while Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has 28.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Eventbrite Inc.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.