Eventbrite Inc. (EB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite Inc. 20 4.54 N/A -2.03 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.62 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eventbrite Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% -30% -10% Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eventbrite Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Mitek Systems Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Mitek Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eventbrite Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eventbrite Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Mitek Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.83 average target price and a 43.02% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.7% of Eventbrite Inc. shares and 62.1% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Eventbrite Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.7% are Mitek Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39% Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Eventbrite Inc.

Summary

Mitek Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eventbrite Inc.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.