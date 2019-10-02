Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) At $17.20 Forms Bottom; Edison International (EIX) Sentiment Is 0.98

Edison International (EIX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 206 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 211 sold and decreased equity positions in Edison International. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 268.68 million shares, up from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Edison International in top ten equity positions increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 167 Increased: 139 New Position: 67.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.46 billion. The firm generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It currently has negative earnings. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. holds 5.65% of its portfolio in Edison International for 912,584 shares. Pzena Investment Management Llc owns 7.41 million shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tobam has 2.37% invested in the company for 633,043 shares. The Switzerland-based Partners Group Holding Ag has invested 2.24% in the stock. Reaves W H & Co Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 816,050 shares.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.37M for 11.62 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

