Eventbrite Inc. (EB) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite Inc. 18 -0.49 44.78M -2.03 0.00 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 88 0.00 47.41M 0.01 7959.17

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eventbrite Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite Inc. 247,130,242.83% -30% -10% Zoom Video Communications Inc. 53,948,566.23% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eventbrite Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Zoom Video Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eventbrite Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eventbrite Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 4 4 2.44

Zoom Video Communications Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $88 average price target and a 15.73% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eventbrite Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.7% and 29.8% respectively. Insiders held 1.5% of Eventbrite Inc. shares. Competitively, Zoom Video Communications Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39% Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05%

For the past year Eventbrite Inc. has -36.39% weaker performance while Zoom Video Communications Inc. has 54.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats Eventbrite Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.