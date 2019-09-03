Eventbrite Inc. (EB) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite Inc. 20 4.79 N/A -2.03 0.00 Xunlei Limited 3 0.99 N/A -0.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eventbrite Inc. and Xunlei Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eventbrite Inc. and Xunlei Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% -30% -10% Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eventbrite Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Xunlei Limited is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Xunlei Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eventbrite Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.7% of Eventbrite Inc. shares and 13% of Xunlei Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Eventbrite Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39% Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41%

For the past year Xunlei Limited has weaker performance than Eventbrite Inc.

Summary

Xunlei Limited beats Eventbrite Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.