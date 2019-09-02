Eventbrite Inc. (EB) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software businesses, Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite Inc. 20 4.61 N/A -2.03 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 67 1.88 N/A 7.33 6.51

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% -30% -10% Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4%

Liquidity

Eventbrite Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Stamps.com Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Eventbrite Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stamps.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Eventbrite Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

On the other hand, Stamps.com Inc.’s potential upside is 0.22% and its consensus price target is $64.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.7% of Eventbrite Inc. shares and 0% of Stamps.com Inc. shares. 1.5% are Eventbrite Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39% Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32%

For the past year Eventbrite Inc. has stronger performance than Stamps.com Inc.

Summary

Stamps.com Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Eventbrite Inc.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.