Eventbrite Inc. (EB) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Comparing side by side

Since Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite Inc. 20 4.58 N/A -2.03 0.00 Medallia Inc. 38 13.29 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eventbrite Inc. and Medallia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% -30% -10% Medallia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eventbrite Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Medallia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Eventbrite Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Medallia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Eventbrite Inc. and Medallia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Medallia Inc. 0 2 7 2.78

Competitively the average target price of Medallia Inc. is $47.56, which is potential 30.37% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eventbrite Inc. and Medallia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.7% and 0% respectively. About 1.5% of Eventbrite Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.4% of Medallia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39% Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56%

For the past year Eventbrite Inc. had bearish trend while Medallia Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Medallia Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eventbrite Inc.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.