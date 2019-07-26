Eventbrite Inc. (EB) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) Comparing side by side

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite Inc. 22 4.71 N/A -1.79 0.00 Immersion Corporation 9 7.82 N/A 1.78 4.77

Demonstrates Eventbrite Inc. and Immersion Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immersion Corporation 0.00% 53.4% 36.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eventbrite Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Immersion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is 8.9. Immersion Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eventbrite Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eventbrite Inc. and Immersion Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.3% and 80.3%. Eventbrite Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Immersion Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eventbrite Inc. -2.93% -14.43% -41.94% -44.93% 0% -35.6% Immersion Corporation -15.87% -5.04% -14.69% -7.63% -34.92% -5.36%

For the past year Eventbrite Inc. was more bearish than Immersion Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Immersion Corporation beats Eventbrite Inc.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.