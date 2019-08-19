Eventbrite Inc. (EB) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Comparison side by side

As Application Software companies, Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite Inc. 21 5.06 N/A -2.03 0.00 Everbridge Inc. 80 15.70 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eventbrite Inc. and Everbridge Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eventbrite Inc. and Everbridge Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% -30% -10% Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eventbrite Inc. Its rival Everbridge Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Everbridge Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eventbrite Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eventbrite Inc. and Everbridge Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Everbridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Everbridge Inc.’s potential upside is 9.71% and its average price target is $88.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eventbrite Inc. and Everbridge Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.7% and 90.38% respectively. Insiders held 1.5% of Eventbrite Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Everbridge Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39% Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23%

For the past year Eventbrite Inc. had bearish trend while Everbridge Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Everbridge Inc. beats Eventbrite Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.