Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

This is a contrast between Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Liquidity

Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.9 and 11.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tyme Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Evelo Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyme Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 20% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.