Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

This is a contrast between Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 28.65 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. is 11.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.9. The Current Ratio of rival Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $29, which is potential 146.39% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 79.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.