Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

This is a contrast between Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 14.47 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Liquidity

Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 while its Quick Ratio is 11.9. On the competitive side is, Seattle Genetics Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Seattle Genetics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $79.75 average price target and a 17.64% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 0%. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.68%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.