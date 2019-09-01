Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Both Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 77.25 N/A -3.99 0.00

Demonstrates Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.9 and 11.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Evelo Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 69.6%. Insiders held 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -53.04% weaker performance while Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 61.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.