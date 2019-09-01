Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.17 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Evelo Biosciences Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are 11.9 and 11.9 respectively. Its competitor NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Evelo Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evelo Biosciences Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 1.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 55.2% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.