Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 45.08 N/A -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. is 11.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.9. The Current Ratio of rival Moderna Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Moderna Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Moderna Inc.’s potential upside is 175.67% and its average price target is $40.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares. 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Moderna Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

